Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:HXT) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:HXT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$53.88 and last traded at C$53.84. 225,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 237,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.79.
Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.79.
