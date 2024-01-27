Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.87 EPS

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.

Humana Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $361.23 on Friday. Humana has a twelve month low of $342.69 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $464.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HUM. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.25.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

