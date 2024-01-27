Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,441,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,766,000 after purchasing an additional 215,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Huntsman by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,606,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,578,000 after purchasing an additional 105,691 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,717,000 after buying an additional 152,667 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Huntsman by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,719,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,540,000 after buying an additional 28,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,079,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,676 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Huntsman Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HUN opened at $24.73 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.52%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Further Reading

