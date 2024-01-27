HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,194 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of HUYA worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HUYA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in HUYA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in HUYA by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in HUYA by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

HUYA stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. HUYA Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. HUYA’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

