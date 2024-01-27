Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Up 4,250.0% in January

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 4,250.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hysan Development Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Hysan Development stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Hysan Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05.

About Hysan Development

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

