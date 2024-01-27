IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Lowered to $3.00 at CIBC

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.39.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.42. 5,719,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,713,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,375,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,356,000 after buying an additional 363,051 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2,614.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 723,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 696,383 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 987,468 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 888.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

