ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Insider James C. M. Morgan Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $343,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ICF International Stock Up 2.7 %

ICFI stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.75. 98,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,230. ICF International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $145.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.03.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.17. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $501.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $995,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,593,000 after acquiring an additional 130,995 shares during the period. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Sidoti cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ICF International from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.75.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

