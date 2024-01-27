ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock opened at GBX 1,222 ($15.53) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,214.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,168.83. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 974 ($12.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,260 ($16.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £825.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity at ICG Enterprise Trust

In related news, insider Jane Tufnell acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,207 ($15.34) per share, for a total transaction of £12,070 ($15,336.72). 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

