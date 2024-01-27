Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Ichor Price Performance

ICHR opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26. Ichor has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $39.84.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. Ichor had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Equities analysts expect that Ichor will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ichor by 232.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

