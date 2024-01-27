IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Shares Down 1%

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 41,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

IDW Media Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51.

Get IDW Media alerts:

Institutional Trading of IDW Media

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IDW Media by 114,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 104,972 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in IDW Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDW Media during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through the IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing, producing and distributing original content worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.