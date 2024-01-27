IG Group Holdings plc (IGG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.56 ($0.17) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON IGG opened at GBX 720 ($9.15) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 837.21, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 734.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 688.59. IG Group has a 52-week low of GBX 600.50 ($7.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 828 ($10.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Several analysts have weighed in on IGG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on IG Group from GBX 801 ($10.18) to GBX 859 ($10.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IG Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 987.80 ($12.55).

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

