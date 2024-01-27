IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.29. IGC Pharma shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 113,857 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 803.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.40%.
IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.
