IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.29. IGC Pharma shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 113,857 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 803.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in IGC Pharma by 302.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of IGC Pharma by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41,457 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IGC Pharma by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of IGC Pharma by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IGC Pharma by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 112,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

