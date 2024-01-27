Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Stake Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 12.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Innoviva by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after buying an additional 31,617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 430.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innoviva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

