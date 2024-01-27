Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys 1,580 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £2,275.20 ($2,890.98).

Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Amber Rudd acquired 1,558 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £2,196.78 ($2,791.33).

Centrica Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 137.65 ($1.75) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.88. The stock has a market cap of £7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 188.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 93.74 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.70 ($2.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Centrica from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 205 ($2.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centrica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 156.25 ($1.99).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

