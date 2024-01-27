Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys 1,580 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £2,275.20 ($2,890.98).
Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 27th, Amber Rudd acquired 1,558 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £2,196.78 ($2,791.33).
Centrica Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of CNA opened at GBX 137.65 ($1.75) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.88. The stock has a market cap of £7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 188.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 93.74 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.70 ($2.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
