Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman Sells $683,841.72 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 55,327 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $683,841.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 782,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 349.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,376,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,181,000 after buying an additional 8,070,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $65,935,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,000,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,949,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,262 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares during the period.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

