Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman Sells $683,841.72 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 55,327 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $683,841.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 782,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
FOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
