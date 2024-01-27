Insider Selling: Netcall plc (LON:NET) Insider Sells £589,620 in Stock

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report) insider Henrik Bang sold 634,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £589,620 ($749,199.49).

Netcall Stock Up 1.1 %

NET stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.22) on Friday. Netcall plc has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 117 ($1.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £154.81 million, a PE ratio of 3,166.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.58.

Get Netcall alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Netcall in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Netcall Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.