Insider Selling: One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Sells $372,932.40 in Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 206,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $372,932.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,923,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,665.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

One Stop Systems Stock Performance

OSS stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Equities analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of One Stop Systems

About One Stop Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,782,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 238,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

