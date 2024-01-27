Insider Selling: One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Sells $372,932.40 in Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 206,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $372,932.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,923,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,665.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
One Stop Systems Stock Performance
OSS stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12.
One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Equities analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of One Stop Systems
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than One Stop Systems
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.