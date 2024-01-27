Insider Selling: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Director Sells 4,671 Shares of Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.8% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $673,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,637,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

