Insider Selling: The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) CEO Sells 94,807 Shares of Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Swift also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Christopher Swift sold 46,818 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $3,965,952.78.

On Monday, January 22nd, Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $384,816.98.

On Friday, January 12th, Christopher Swift sold 2,290 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $190,413.50.

On Friday, January 5th, Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $276,971.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,300,007.08.

On Monday, December 18th, Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $3,781,923.53.

On Friday, December 1st, Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $86.81 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

