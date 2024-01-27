Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) COO Sells $260,004.76 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VEEV opened at $208.74 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.74 and its 200 day moving average is $195.55.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 263,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,354 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 703.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

