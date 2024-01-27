Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSE. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 489,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 249,794 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 250.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 241,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 221.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 184,648 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $2,206,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 301.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.54. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $16.44.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

