Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Short Interest Update

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Get Insulet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PODD

Insulet Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PODD opened at $195.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26. Insulet has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.51.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Insulet by 104.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 2,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.