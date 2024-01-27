Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the chip maker on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

Intel has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years. Intel has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intel to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.65. 127,665,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,657,656. Intel has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.72.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

