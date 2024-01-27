Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.55, but opened at $44.18. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Intel shares last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 51,079,034 shares.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.72.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.87, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

