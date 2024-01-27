Intel Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 238,039 call options on the company. This is an increase of 27% compared to the average daily volume of 188,120 call options.

Intel Stock Down 11.9 %

INTC stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a PE ratio of -109.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.99. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

