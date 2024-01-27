IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Up 1,579.4% in January

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 1,579.4% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IntelGenx Technologies Price Performance

Shares of IntelGenx Technologies stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.26.

Get IntelGenx Technologies alerts:

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 and INT0055/2021 are for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.