Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.38.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $956,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $956,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at $54,263,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 217,073 shares of company stock worth $19,099,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,841,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.85.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.