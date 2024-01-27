International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.65. 606,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,707. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in International Game Technology by 113.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 770.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

