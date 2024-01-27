InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSEARCA:IPVA) Trading Down 10.2%

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:IPVA – Get Free Report) dropped 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 3,906,543 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9,041% from the average daily volume of 42,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Trading Down 10.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

Institutional Trading of InterPrivate II Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 20.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 534.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 71,039 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,123,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Company Profile

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

