Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.43

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as low as C$0.43. Intouch Insight shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 10,510 shares.

Intouch Insight Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.39.

Intouch Insight (CVE:INX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.64 million for the quarter. Intouch Insight had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 0.97%.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers data collection services to private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchIntelligence, IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development and delivery of data collection programs comprising mystery shopping, site adults, event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, mobile forms, checklists, and audits.

