Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after buying an additional 847,651 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $374.76. 2,144,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,510. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.32.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,230. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

