InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 35.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IVT stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 2,150.54%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on InvenTrust Properties

About InvenTrust Properties

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.