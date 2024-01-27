Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 241.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.42. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

