Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,947 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 48,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 89.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

