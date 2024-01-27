Investors Purchase High Volume of JetBlue Airways Call Options (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 92,158 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the typical daily volume of 56,386 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 96.6% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 72.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $5.53 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

