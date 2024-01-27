Investors Purchase High Volume of Valley National Bancorp Put Options (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 10,382 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 288% compared to the average daily volume of 2,676 put options.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLY opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 75.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VLY

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.