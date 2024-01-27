IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.06

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.06 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 22.50 ($0.29). IQE shares last traded at GBX 21.35 ($0.27), with a volume of 3,954,889 shares changing hands.

IQE Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £205.28 million, a P/E ratio of -194.09, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Americo Lemos bought 1,367,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £232,392.04 ($295,288.49). 14.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

