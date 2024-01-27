Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $11.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. Iris Energy has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $9.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Iris Energy by 25.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iris Energy by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

