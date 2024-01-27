IRON Financial LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IRON Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 237,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 5,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.79.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $152.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $153.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.