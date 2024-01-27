iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Up 178.6% in January

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 178.6% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIA. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2,108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $55.84 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $52.02 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a boost from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

