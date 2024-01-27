iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $88,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:ICVT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,776 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average of $75.33.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

