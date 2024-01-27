iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$25.97 and last traded at C$25.98. 41,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 55,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.02.

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.67.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.