iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,790 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 146.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $41.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

