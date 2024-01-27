iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 66,241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 561,142,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,532,941,000 after purchasing an additional 560,296,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,232 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $267,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,246,000 after purchasing an additional 225,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after purchasing an additional 259,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $54.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.93.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

