iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 366.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ WOOD traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.10. 4,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,826. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.26. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $201.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

