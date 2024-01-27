iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 78.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 17,629 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 128.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 742.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period.

EWC opened at $36.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

