iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Share Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.52

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.52 and traded as low as $16.23. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF shares last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 2,351,055 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 457.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,972,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,144 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,375,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,535,000 after acquiring an additional 674,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,243,000 after acquiring an additional 504,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 296.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 468,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 350,065 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.