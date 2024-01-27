iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.07

Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.07 and traded as low as $35.05. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 122,922 shares.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $197.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 977.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 98,058.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 427,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 427,535 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

