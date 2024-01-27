iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.07

Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.07 and traded as low as $35.05. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 122,922 shares.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $197.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Turkey ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.