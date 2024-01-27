iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Raised by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.66. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

