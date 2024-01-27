iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,886,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,617,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $23,465,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 88.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after buying an additional 104,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,154.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 102,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.34. 1,182,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,543. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $172.04 and a 52 week high of $232.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.63.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

